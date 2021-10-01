Harry Styles stops his concert mid-way to do a gender reveal for his fan’s baby

Popular English singer and songwriter Harry Styles recently left his fans stunned as he pulled off the ultimate gender reveal for a fan.

During his Nashville stop on his Love On Tour concert, the former One Direction member participated in a gender reveal for a pregnant fan that stood in the crowd.

The pregnant fan was holding a sign that read, “I’m having a baby. Please make it your business.” A friend alongside her held another sign that read, “And open these gender results.”

The video, which is making rounds on the Internet, shows Styles opened the envelope while holding a phone, which expectedly had the woman’s partner on the line. He had the audience count down from 10 before revealing the woman was expecting a “little baby girl.”

Fans captured the video of the heartfelt moment and shared it on social media showing the Golden singer dramatically dropping down on his knees with his arms in the air and fake cried after hearing the news.

“That’s what I wanted,” he said to the fan. “Is that what you wanted?”

Previously, the Watermelon Sugar singer, who has had fun with his audience during his tour stops, offered a fan some dating advice.

The woman held a sign that said, “Should I text him?” His response was perfect. “I have a question: Is he nice to you? In my opinion, if you should, this isn’t even a question. If you’re wondering if we’re playing games; if you’re wondering, ‘should I text him? Should I not text him? ... Can’t text him too soon. And now I’m thinking about double-texting, that’s a whole risky business.’ ... It’s a whole thing. My personal opinion is that if there’s any sort of games, trash! Trash! Trash! Not for you!” the 27-year-old singer said.