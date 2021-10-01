Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's stance on UK tabloid takes a shift?

'Only difference now is that they really don’t pay attention to it,' said a friend close to Meghan and Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry think differently about the UK tabloids, now that they are not part of the royal family.



The couple, who left the monarchy and settled in the US, now have a different perspective about the British press.

It was noted that these tabloids more recently blasted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over their trip to New York City.

From slamming Meghan's sartorial choice on the trip, to calling the Global Citizen Live concert that Meghan and Harry appeared at as Wokestock, the British press published negative things about the couple.

Royal biographer Omid Scobie spoke to a friend of Meghan and Harry and asked how they feel about the British tabloids over a year after their exit.

“The tabloids will do as the tabloids do,” the friend said. “Only difference now is that they really don’t pay attention to it. It doesn’t penetrate their world.”

That friend added that, for Meghan and Harry, their NYC was a success. “This was a knockout trip,” the friend told the outlet. “It’s an exciting time. … There is so much they want to achieve, and there is only two of them, but they’re in it for the long haul.”