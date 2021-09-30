Britney Spears speaks out over suspension from the conservatorship

Britney Spears’ dad Jamie Spears finally reacts to the news of his suspension from the conservatorship.

This news has been brought to light by Mr Spears’ attorney Vivian Thoreen.

In his statement to People magazine the lawyer claimed, “Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For 13 years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father.”

“This started with agreeing to serve as her conservator when she voluntarily entered into the conservatorship. This included helping her revive her career and re-establish a relationship with her children.”

“For anyone who has tried to help a family member dealing with mental health issues, they can appreciate the tremendous amount of daily worry and work this required.”