Britney Spears’ legal team addresses Jamie Spears’ termination

Britney Spears’ legal team has finally spoken out about her father Jamie Spears’ termination as the conservator of her estate.

The news has been obtained by People and during the outlet’s interview with Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart claimed, Jamie e “is suspended today. [The next court date of] Nov. 12 will be about the termination of the entire conservatorship. It's a great day for justice. She's very happy. We're all very happy.”

However, when the outlet asked whether Britney herself had any kind of reaction to the news Mr Rosengart admitted, “We've been in communication. I don't get into discussions with my client. We're all happy.”