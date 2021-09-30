Prince Harry, Meghan Markle taking ‘full advantage’ of post-royal lifestyle to enact change

Experts suggest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘taking advantage’ of their post-royal lifestyle to ‘make a difference’ in the world.

This observation has been made by Royally Us podcast host Molly Mulshine and during her appearance, she was quoted saying, “They've been banging this drum for a while and one thing that I personally really appreciated about this speech is that they specifically called out pharmaceutical companies and they specifically explained what the issues are behind people who are unable to access the vaccines all around the world.”

“I think that's something they couldn't have done if they were still royals because it would be seen as political and controversial.”

“So it's good to see that they are taking advantage of their new life in a way that extends beyond media deals, it's more like actually trying to make a difference and influence people to make a change in the way that we're doing things, so that was cool to see.”