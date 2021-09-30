Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning for UK return: ‘Don’t know how welcomed’

Experts warn Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have no assurance of being welcomed back to the UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been issued a warning regarding their upcoming return to the UK, with many experts questioning just how welcome they’ll be if they do decide to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

This claim’s been brought to light by royal historian Hugo Vickers and during his interview with Express he was quoted saying, “They talk about them coming over for this Jubilee, but I don’t know how welcome they’re going to be.”



He was also quoted saying, “The Queen seems to be extremely generous to them, but I just wonder what the general public thinks these days over here.”

Before concluding he added, “In America she’s taken more people in, because they talk that language much more.”