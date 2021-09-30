Prince William ‘cannot move on’ from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘diabolical’ Oprah chat

Prince William has reportedly been unable to move away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s diabolical conversation with Oprah Winfrey.



Royal commentator and expert Neil Sean made this claim during his interview with Express he was quoted saying, “For Prince William himself, I am told that he really cannot move on from that diabolical interview that the twosome gave way back in March.”

“A lot of people are saying 'oh eventually he'll get over that and they'll be able to reconcile', well for those that know Prince William well, basically Prince William will not be moving forward from that because he doesn't see a reason to.”

“He doesn't truly understand what the motivation was behind the duo sitting down to do the interview, and for them that could be their very own undoing.”

“As Catherine and William forge ahead with their charitable works and of course, many good deeds, they certainly don't want to be put off by the repetitiveness and boringness of Harry and Meghan always trying to steal the limelight.”