Katy Perry admits social media 'skewed' her idea of motherhood

Katy Perry shares how it is like to manage her career alongside motherhood

Katy Perry is getting candid about her experience with motherhood.

Speaking on Variety, the singer-songwriter admitted that she was under false impression about motherhood because of social media.

"I think all of social media is skewed. It’s a big, ole, fat echo chamber and the real determinator is the algorithm," she mused.

"I really enjoyed my experience. I’m still 10 pounds bigger than when I started, but I’m not in a rush. It’s been a year. I’m more interested in her happiness and my happiness and mental health. Hormones are … pretty interesting,

"As a new mom, those first six weeks are like, 'What?” It’s just the biggest life change ever'. You’re responsible for someone’s well-being that can’t even hold their head up. It’s a real shift, and you become not No. 1 on the call sheet."