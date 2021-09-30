 
Thursday September 30, 2021
'Big Sky' season 2 featuring 'Vikings' Lagertha actress premieres tonight

Fans are eagerly waiting for new episodes of "Big Sky"

September 30, 2021
ABC's hit TV show  "Big Sky" returns for the second season tonight (Thursday).

Based on The Highway series of books by C. J. Box, the show features Katheryn Winnick in an important role.

Winnick rose to global fame for her stellar performance in popular TV series "Vikings".

She plays  Jenny Hoyt, an ex-cop who, despite being separated from her husband, still does freelance work for his agency.

Created and directed by David E. Kelley, "Big Sky" is watched by millions of people in US, Canada and many other countries. 

