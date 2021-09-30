'Big Sky' season 2 featuring 'Vikings' Lagertha actress premieres tonight

ABC's hit TV show "Big Sky" returns for the second season tonight (Thursday).
Based on The Highway series of books by C. J. Box, the show features Katheryn Winnick in an important role.
Winnick rose to global fame for her stellar performance in popular TV series "Vikings".
She plays Jenny Hoyt, an ex-cop who, despite being separated from her husband, still does freelance work for his agency.
Created and directed by David E. Kelley, "Big Sky" is watched by millions of people in US, Canada and many other countries.
Lorde admits that being a shy person in the music industry is "hard" for her
Prince William ‘unable to move from’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘diabolical Oprah chat’
Dolly Parton's Instagram post showers love on Lil Nas X
Prince Harry plans to release his memoir earlier than Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee plans to avoid royal tiff
‘House of Gucci’: Official ‘family’ poster out now
Prince William requests protection for Prince George, Charlotte, Louis following his own childhood trauma