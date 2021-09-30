Watch Saba Qamar engage in laughter-filled singing session with Asim Azhar

'I think you're really impressed by my singing skills already!' says Saba Qamar

Saba Qamar is crooning with Asim Azhar in her latest social media update.

Turning to her Instagram on Thursday, Saba shared a short clip of herself was she serenades Asim with her vocals. Asim on the other hand praises the actress's voice, calling her 'Ustad Jee.'

"@AsimAzhar I've heard that there's a big project coming up, would you like to spill some beans for our fans? Or I think you're really impressed by my singing skills already! Crazy fun times with our super fav," captioned Saba alongside her clip.

Take a look:







