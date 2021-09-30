 
Thursday September 30, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Watch Saba Qamar engage in laughter-filled singing session with Asim Azhar

'I think you're really impressed by my singing skills already!' says Saba Qamar

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
September 30, 2021
Watch Saba Qamar engage in laughter-filled singing session with Asim Azhar
Watch Saba Qamar engage in laughter-filled singing session with Asim Azhar

Saba Qamar is crooning with Asim Azhar in her latest social media update.

Turning to her Instagram on Thursday, Saba shared a short clip of herself was she serenades Asim with her vocals. Asim on the other hand praises the actress's voice, calling her 'Ustad Jee.'

"@AsimAzhar I've heard that there's a big project coming up, would you like to spill some beans for our fans? Or I think you're really impressed by my singing skills already! Crazy fun times with our super fav," captioned Saba alongside her clip.

Take a look:



More From TV&Showbiz