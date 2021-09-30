Dolly Parton showers praise on Lil Nas X for covering her song

Dolly Parton is a fan of Lil Nas X.
The iconic singer took to Instagram to share a photo alongside the rapper in response to him performing her single Jolene at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.
"I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song 'Jolene.' I had to find it and listen to it immediately…and it's really, really good," Parton wrote in the caption.
"Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I'm honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you @lilnasx."
Lil Nas X was over the moon after Dolly's post as he later took to Twitter to share Dolly's message, and wrote "HOLY [expletive]".
