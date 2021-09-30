Ranbir Kapoor protects Alia Bhatt from selfie-seeking fans at Jodhpur airport Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor protects Alia Bhatt from unruly fans at Jodhpur airport

By Web Desk

Bollywood love birds, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently jetted off to Jodhpur in a private plane to celebrate the Rockstar actor’s 39th birthday on Tuesday.

Ranbir’s ladylove Alia celebrated his birthday by a lake and shared a love-filled snap on her social media handle as well. After a low-key celebration, the B Town’s beloved duo was seen leaving Jodhpur on Wednesday afternoon.

While the two enjoyed some quiet time during their trip to Jodhpur. Recently, videos and pictures of them at the Jodhpur airport are taking the internet by storm. In the recent viral videos, the Sanju star has been spotted protecting Alia from the crowd.

In the video, Ranbir has his arms around Alia as they walk through an ocean of fans, who got too close to the couple to click selfies.

Take a look.





Ranbir and Alia enjoyed a beautiful sunset beside a lake in Jodhpur. Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, the Highway actress wrote in the caption, “happy birthday my life,” and added heart emoticon.







The couple also went on a jungle safari at Panther century. They posed with fans during the safari. On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will soon be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

