BTS drop announcement for ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concert

BTS has officially dropped plans for their Permission To Dance On Stage concert.
The concert will commence from Los Angeles, United States and will be held at the SoFi Stadium on November 27th, 28th and will even continue into December 1st and 2nd.
The news was made public on Weverse and according to the BigHit Entertainment announcement, it read, “Holding an in-person concert in the midst of COVID-19 is not easy, but after looking for opportunities to do so, we are able to hold the concert in the United States after taking the national and regional health regulations and circumstances into consideration.”
“It is our deepest regret that we are unable to hold more concerts in more areas. We will do our best to put on additional concerts for not only Korean fans but also fans from all around the world who have been patiently waiting for a long time.”
Experts weigh in on Meghan Markle’s eye-watering fashion faux pas during NYC trip
Enrique Iglesias said that he had been thinking about ending his long career for years
Prince Andrew has been blasted for being as ‘pompous as ever’ in the new BBC royal family documentary
Meghan Markle ousted for employing superstitious trick to counter negative vibes in NYC
Barbara Bush, Craig Coyne embrace parenthood with birth of child
Prince Andrew’s accuser open to handing over case file that might dismantle her entire case