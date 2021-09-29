Jamie Spears’ lawyers clap back against his forceful supension Jamie Spears’ legal team slams his suspension amid an ongoing case to terminate the conservatorship entirely

By Web Desk

Jamie Spears’ lawyers clap back against his forceful supension

Jamie Spears’ lawyers clap back against his suspension, especially in light of the recent bid to terminate the conservatorship entirely.



This claim’s been made by Jamie Spears’ lawyer in his official court filing. His legal team feels it is ‘unjust’ to suspend him given that the entire conservatorship is being moved towards termination.

The filing obtained by People magazine highlights how the singer’s father should not be terminated from his post as a conservator since the conservatorship is already coming to a close.

He was quoted saying, “Mr Spears continues to serve faithfully as Conservator of the Estate, as he has done for the past thirteen years.”

“Mr Spears has not and should not be suspended, especially since the Conservatorship should soon be terminated.”

He also questioned the abilities of proposed conservator John Zabel and admitted that he is “not a licensed professional fiduciary” and is not “a stranger to this court.”

He also went on to say, “Based upon what is known about Mr Zabel, he does not appear to have the background and experience required to take over a complex, $60 million (approx.) conservatorship estate on a temporary or immediate basis.”

“Whatever remains to be done to wind down the Conservatorship of the Estate should be done as efficiently as possible, by Mr Spears, who is familiar with the assets of the Conservatorship Estate.”