Chrissy Teigen shares unseen photo on late son Jacks 1st death anniversary

By Web Desk

Chrissy Teigen marked the first death anniversary of her son Jack with a heartbreak photo and message.

Taking to Instagram, the model shared a never-seen-before photo from the hospital after having suffered her pregnancy loss.

The snap shows Chrissy in tears in a hospital bed as her husband John Legend comforted her over their loss.

"and to the son we almost had. a year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to," the Sports Illustrated model wrote.

She continued, “i didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle.”

“They told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. mom and dad love you forever,” she said.

