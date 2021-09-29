Prince William issues plea to ‘unleash new invention’ for tackling climate change’ Prince William shares plea to tackle the issues attributed to climate change before it becomes irreversible

By Web Desk

Prince William issues plea to ‘unleash new invention’ for tackling climate change’

Prince William recently turned to the masses and issued a dire and urgent plea and asked citizens to rally around and ‘unleash their new invention’ in a universal “hour of need.”

This has been issued as part of a “decisive action” plea to get more citizens involved in the environmental clean-up initiative.



Prince William has collaborated with ex-New York mayor Michael Bloomberg for this project and in their piece, for USA Today the pair compared the climate rate to the old space race from the 1960s.

They both wrote, “An hour of change and challenge is upon us again, but this time the question isn't whether we can reach the moon. It's whether we can save the Earth.”

Prince William’s new environmental project, Earthshot Prize is being backed up by the Bezos Earth Fund, Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Jack Ma Foundation and even the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation.

They believe “It is a new call to action: to unleash and support a new generation of invention, innovation and entrepreneurship propelled by a shared sense of urgency to address the crisis at hand and optimism that humanity can achieve seemingly insurmountable goals.”