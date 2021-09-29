Prince William ‘exposed’ to MI6 lifestyle by ‘finest personnel: report Prince William awarded look into the lifestyle of MI6’s finest

Experts recently weighed in on the exposure Prince William has been awarded into the MI6’s lifestyle by some of the agencies’ finest.



This news has been brought to light by a source close to The Mirror and according to their findings, “Prince William was exposed to the full range of counter-terrorism operations, from working with the Islamist counter-terror teams, the threat of the Far Right in Britain, the Real IRA and even our old Cold War enemies.”

By the end, “The experience gave him a unique insight into the threat to Britain and the British people.”

During the course of their interview, the source also highlighted Prince William’s love for counter-terrorism in the Middle East.

Even a senior intelligence source couldn’t stop singing the Prince’s praises and was quoted saying, “William ­impressed everyone. He has a deep interest and understanding of the work done by all three agencies.”