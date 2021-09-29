Prince Andrew appearing ‘pompous as ever’ in Royal Family documentary: report Prince Andrew has been blasted for being as ‘pompous as ever’ in the new BBC royal family documentary

By Web Desk

Prince Andrew recently got branded as ‘pompous as ever’ in the new BBC documentary focusing on the life and work of royal family members.

For those unaware, this documentary is a tribute piece for the late Prince Consort and includes stories regarding his love and bond with royal family members.

However, much to the surprise of royal fans, Prince Andrew was also included in the piece despite his ongoing abuse case against alleged victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

A conversation regarding the ‘bizarre’ casting choice has been addressed by Pod Save The Queen host Ann Gripper and Daily Mirror editor Russell Myers.

Mr Myers admitted to the host, “Andrew pops up [...] being pompous as ever. Everyone was really quite heartfelt.”

“I think William always carries himself well, Harry came across well. [Andrew’s] only contribution really was ‘I remember being in the castle, or the palace’. Everything was dropped in to... ‘remember I’m a prince’ basically.”