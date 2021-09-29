Morgan has been a staunch critic of Meghan since a couple of years now
Piers Morgan is back at throwing shade at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, this time around for making a trip to NYC.
The former Sun editor said the Sussexes are 'world's most toxic royals.'
In a scathing piece for the couple, he even called their visit to the city 'hypocritical.'
This is because they left life as working senior royals to have more privacy but yet they joined many public events and official meetings during their NYC trip.
He alleged he was a close friend of the former actress until she ghosted him when she started dating Prince Harry.
