Carl Woods comes out in support of Katie Price after her arrest in drink-driving

Carl Woods has expressed his support for fiancée Katie Price after the latter was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving on Tuesday.
The 32-year-old took to Instagram and shared a statement to extend his support to Katie.
He said “Relationships are tested, people test each other – but when you love someone like I love Katie, you enjoy the highs and good times together, and that bond is tested during the low and difficult times together.”
He further said ‘Katie is a rough diamond. She has her imperfections however they make her perfect to me, she just needs that extra help to be polished.
‘The sunlight will shine through her once again and the sparkles that she brings to everyone will return.”
“I love you Katie 100%. My Dolly, always here, always will be’, Carl concluded with a heart emoji.
Earlier, there were reports that Katie, who was engaged to Carl Woods in April this year, has announced her split with the fiancé.
