Meghan Markle has slammed the door on UK forever, says expert

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are rumoured to visit the UK on Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee
Meghan Markle may never return to the UK, says royal expert Robert Jobson, dismissing all rumours of the Sussexes visiting the royal family for Christmas.
The author of Philip’s Century: The Extraordinary Life of the Duke of Edinburgh told Us Weekly he's not expecting a visit from the Duchess of Sussex to the UK, not now, not... ever?
"I’m not sure Meghan will ever come to Britain again," Jobson said. "She’s not popular [right] now."
"We have to wait and see," he told the outlet. "Harry, I’m sure he thinks he’ll be there for the [Platinum Jubilee]. ... But you’ve got to remember that within months, he’s going to have a book coming out. … It’s gonna be quite awkward."
Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are rumoured to visit the UK on Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.
Khloe Kardashian reveals she didn’t lose sense of smell or taste during Covid but her hair started falling out
Carl Woods said, ‘Katie is a rough diamond. She has her imperfections however they make her perfect to me, she just...
Netflix has recruited a video game veteran, Facebook´s Mike Verdu, to lead its gaming team.
The couple arrived in northern Denmark in late December 1969
The French capital is hosting the final stretch of a month of global industry events
"For years, I was trolled for speaking out about the abuse that I suffered at the hands of that predator," wrote...
Kim Kardashian looks sensational in swimwear to accentuate her gym-honed physique
Jennifer Aniston is ready to share herself with another person
Cardi B puts her impressively fit post-baby figure on display
Victoria Beckham has been criticised for her tiny meals in past
Britney Spears father Jamie branded a 'reported alcoholic and gambling addict'
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon pose for pictures
Prince Charles and his wife were also present
Kim Kardashian gives a mother of four a large sum of money after she loses her job due to the Covid-19 pandemic
Inbar Lavi, Dan Bar Shira exchange nuptials in lavish boho ceremony
Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with Travis Scott
'Daniel Craig is well known for being Commander Bond for the last 15 years,' says UK Navy admiral
Demi Lovato said that they had a out-of-this-world experience with extra-terrestrial beings