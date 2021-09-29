Meghan Markle has slammed the door on UK forever, says expert The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are rumoured to visit the UK on Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

Meghan Markle may never return to the UK, says royal expert Robert Jobson, dismissing all rumours of the Sussexes visiting the royal family for Christmas.



The author of Philip’s Century: The Extraordinary Life of the Duke of Edinburgh told Us Weekly he's not expecting a visit from the Duchess of Sussex to the UK, not now, not... ever?

"I’m not sure Meghan will ever come to Britain again," Jobson said. "She’s not popular [right] now."



"We have to wait and see," he told the outlet. "Harry, I’m sure he thinks he’ll be there for the [Platinum Jubilee]. ... But you’ve got to remember that within months, he’s going to have a book coming out. … It’s gonna be quite awkward."

