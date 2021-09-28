Neetu Kapoor wishes 'her heartbeat' Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday, post adorable family pic Neetu Kapoor wishes son Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday; posts adorable family picture including Alia Bhatt

By Web Desk

Neetu Kapoor wishes 'her heartbeat' Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday, post adorable family pic

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor turned a year older as he celebrated his 39th birthday today (Tuesday, September 28).

The Kapoor boy, who enjoys a massive fan following and popularity, is receiving birthday messages and wishes from friends and fans all over the world.

The Rockstar actor’s family also shared heartfelt birthday messages for him on social media. Taking to Instagram, Ranbir’s mother, former actress Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and, the lady love Alia Bhatt poured their hearts out in adorable birthday wishes for the actor.

On her IG handle, mom Neetu penned an adorable wish for her boy, saying, “Happy birthday my Hearbeat love n blessings in abundance.” She also added a bunch of heart emoticons, expressing her love for Ranbir.





She also posted a loving glimpse of the actor celebrating his big day as he could be seen surrounded by his family and loved ones.

The Barfi actor’s sister Riddhima wrote for her ‘rockstar brother’ with a slew of photos featuring the family as well as Alia, “To my ‘rockstar’ bro -Here’s wishing you a very happy b’day !!!!! We love you so much #youngerbutwiser.”





As per local Indian media reports, on September 27, a day before Ranbir's birthday, he and Alia were spotted at the Jodhpur airport. The reports further suggest that the actors jetted off to the Blue City to celebrate Ranbir's birthday and select their wedding venue.





The Sanju actor and the Highway starlet have been dating since 2017. They acknowledged their relationship in public when they attended Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception together in May 2018.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be sharing the screen space for the first time together in Ayan Mukerji’s supernatural film Brahmastra.