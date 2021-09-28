Umer Sharif departed to US for treatment Umer Sharif was shifted to the ICU of a private hospital after his health condition deteriorated on Sunday, hours before he was to leave for the United States

Umer Sharif departed to US for treatment

Legendary Pakistani actor and comedian Umer Sharif has been departed to the United States for medical treatment today.

The veteran comedian was shifted to the airport from a private hospital with the team of air ambulance.



According to the sources, the air ambulance, taking the ailing comedian Umer, departed for US from Karachi between 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM today.

Umer’s wife Zareen Umer is also travelling with her husband in the air ambulance.

Earlier on Sunday, Umer’s departure was delayed after doctors said the next 48 hours are critical for his health.

He was shifted to the ICU of a private hospital after his health condition deteriorated on Sunday, hours before he was to leave for the United States.