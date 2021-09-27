Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for not taking NYC tour seriously: ‘Only Photocalls!’

Experts hit back at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for transforming NYC trip into ‘photocall’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently got called out for allegedly trying to transform the entire NYC trip into nothing more than a ‘marketing stunt’.
This observation has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.
According to a report by the Daily Star, she argued that the Sussex’s are trying to “sell themselves to the United States as royals.”
“Wanting to pay their respects at the site where thousands of people lost their lives is one thing: Planning an event that involved two photocalls is entirely another.”
Ms Elser also added that since they no longer possess any “diplomatic standing or roles” they are not “representatives of the crown.”
“It is now 18 months since the Duke and Duchess arrived in the US and the Covid pandemic, along with Meghan’s second pregnancy, would seem to have delayed their ability to fully launch themselves onto the American market as public figures.”
“This New York trip, however, can be considered the opening move in their campaign to establish their new, shiny Stateside public identities and to try to carve out a place for themselves in the national firmament.”
Before concluded she added, “To take part in a visit with no clear or definable philanthropic goal aside from ensuring a volley of images making them look 'royal'.”
