Kareena Kapoor showers love as Karisma Kapoor poses with Randhir Kapoor in new snaps

'Loves of my life': Kareena Kapoor gushes over Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor as they head to The Kapil Sharma Show
Bollywood's stunning Kapoor-sister, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan never miss the chance to set adorable siblings-goals on social media.
The sister duo often shares loving and happy moments with their family on their social media handles. Recently, the Dil Toh Pagal Hai famed actress took to Instagram and shared a bunch of adorable pictures with her dad, Randhir Kapoor.
Within moments, the snaps were shared on Lolo’s Instagram, the Good Newwz actress showered her father, Randhir, and her sister with love as they head to The Kapil Sharma Show.
The pictures posted on Sunday, show Randhir dressed in a grey and black suit while Karisma could be seen donning a floral, full length dress. Karisma shared the pictures with the caption, “With my main man #papa #thekapilsharmashow #comingsoon.”
Taking to the comments section, the 3 idiots actress wrote, “The loves of my life” along with heart-eyed emoticons.
Previously, Randhir's sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni appeared on the comedy show. On the work front, Karisma hasn't announced any projects since Mentalhood. She has marked her appearance on a few reality shows over the past few months.
