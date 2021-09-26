Prince William urges citizens to await 'moment for hope, not fear' in climate change series

Prince William requests citizens to look forward to ‘hope not fear’ in his new trailer for a climate change series
Prince William recently urged the public to look for a “moment of hope, not fear” in the trailer for his new climate change series.
In the new trailer, the Prince admitted, “This is a moment for hope, not fear.”
“It’s for this very reason I launched the Earthshot Prize, the most ambitious environmental prize in history. A decade of action to repair our planet.”
This news comes shortly after Prince William announced the upcoming release of his upcoming book, Earthshot: How to Save our Planet.
