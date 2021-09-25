Lux Style Awards: Ayesha Omar takes a look back on some of her favourite fashion moments Nominations for Lux Style Awards 2021 have been announced

By Web Desk

Ayesha Omar on Saturday said she's really looking forward to '20 Years of Lux Style Awards Celebrations this year', days after the nominations for this year's awards were announced.

The actress shared some throwback pictures from the Lux Style Awards of previous years.

"As you all know, Lux Style Awards @luxstylepk are approaching and it's time I take a look back on some of my favourite fashion moments from the previous years. So throwing it back a few years," she captioned her Instagram post.

Geo Entertainment is dominating the Lux Style Awards nominations this year, bagging a total of 25 nods in television categories for its top-notch productions.



Geo Entertainment’s drama serials Alif, Raaz-e-Ulftat, Deewangi, Meherposh, Muqaddar, Kahin Deep Jaley, Fitrat were one of the leading hits in the list of nominations for this year’s award show.

Want to see your favorite stars winning? Click Here to make your vote count!