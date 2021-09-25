Sarah Jessica Parker pens heartfelt tribute to ‘SACT’ co-star late Willie Garson

Heartbroken Sarah Jessica Parker breaks silence on Willie Garson's death in moving tribute
Popular Amerian actress Sarah Jessica Parker has finally spoken up about the tragic death of co-star Willie Garson. The Sex and the City starlet penned a heartfelt letter, paying tribute to her friend of over three decades.
"It's been unbearable," Parker's emotional post began, adding, "Sometimes silence is a statement."
Sharing a loving throwback picture with Garson, Parker continued, "Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship. A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie's apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ."
Parker's lengthy post tribute went on to say, "Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls.”
"My love and deepest sympathies and condolences to you dear Nathen. You were and are the light of Willie's life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa. These were his last words to me. Great bangles all around. Yes. Godspeed Willie Garson. RIP. X, SJ," concluded Parker.
On Thursday, an obituary published in The New York Times revealed Garson died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 57. Other SATC co-stars including Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, and Kim Cattrall all shared heartfelt memories and tributes for the late actor.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s return to the UK is reportedly turning rather ‘difficult’
Kylie is filming herself for her 270M Instagram followers
Ellen DeGeneres is wrapping up her daytime talk show with its 19th season to be the last
Sarah Jessica Parker said she remained silent to try and process the pain of it all
Minhaj said he thought the 'Friends' alum hated him
The 54-year-old Kelly had been trailed by sexual abuse accusations for much of his career
A judge signed off on the pair’s single status last month
The Duchess got roasted by fans for choosing to wear long woolen coats in NYC's blazing temperature
There will also be pre-recorded performances from BTS in South Korea, Green Day in Los Angeles, DJ superstar Alok in...
An employee said he was asked to encrypt some of Spears’ text conversations so they could be sent to her father
Spokespeople for Musk and Grimes did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Lawyers for the duke had previously argued that legal papers in the case, in which Giuffre is suing for damages, were...
Emmy-nominated actor Michael K. Williams had been widely hailed for his role in "The Wire"
Khloe Kardashian debuts a new peroxide blonde hairdo
Bella Hadid continued her current trend of wearing athleisure
Sam Asghari share his thoughts on documentaries made about his fiancée Britney Spears
The Firm is starting to become ‘anxious and fearful’ of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s ‘uncontrollable’...
Jana Kramer weighs in on her emotional reaction upon seeing Mike Caussin flirt with other girls