Prince Harry ‘struggles heavily’ with British public showing ‘little time for him’: report

Prince Harry is struggling greatly with the growing lack of interest British public are showing in the polls
Prince Harry is reportedly struggling through the dwindling lack of public interest he’s been receiving since Megxit.
This claim’s been made by royal historian and biographer Dr Edward Owens.
During her interview with Express, she was quoted saying, She started off by detailing the decline of Prince Harry’s popularity from the polls and was quoted saying, “In the British public opinion polls, he’s really fallen from grace.”
“The British public have very little time for Harry compared to pre the start of 2019.”
For those unversed, Prince Harry used to sit at a 71% approval rating back in 2019 but also saw a steady decline of 55% after leaving the royal family.
Currently however, the YouGov poll claims Prince Harry only has a 44% approval status, based on thing findings from 1,667 people.
