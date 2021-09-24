LSA 2021: Faysal Qureshi shares 'magical' experience of filming Fitoor

LSA 2021: Faysal Qureshi lauded the cast and crew of Fitoor on his Instagram Story
Pakistani actor Faysal Qureshi lavished praise on his latest project after he wrapped up shooting.
Taking to his Instagram Story, the actor shared that it was when he was filming Geo Entertainment drama Fitoor when he experienced the undeniable chemistry with the cast and those that worked on the project.
“As a performer, every project and character is special, but then sometimes magic happens! It’s true! Fitoor was magical especially because of the chemistry between the whole cast, the director and everyone who worked in the show!
"The script and production value just added to the fun of being on set. Today is the last episode, but I can safely say bonds created through this will last forever. I would like to take this time to thank audiences for supporting and enjoying this experience as much as we did,” he wrote.
It is pertinent to mention that has been nominated for Lux Style Awards 2021 in best actor category for his outstanding performance in Geo Entertainment’s drama serial Muqaddar.
Shabana Azmi weighed in on importance of showing underrepresented in cinema
Ajay Devgn shares his and son Yug's 'defining moment' from their Maldives holiday
'She was pure of heart and beautiful inside out,' says Osman Khalid Butt
Umair Jaswal calls out Dhvani Bhanushali for ripping-off Pakistani song
Engin Altan Duzyatan is currently seen in drama serial 'Barbaroslar', premiered on September 16, 2021
'When we imagine a heroine, we see a teenage girl dancing and singing,' says Firdous Jamal
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has begun restoration work of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor’s Peshawar homes
Talat Iqbal starred in several Pakistani dramas and films during his long career
Mallika Sherawat reveals reasons behind refusal of roles
Take a look at Minal Khan's 'last minute' surprise for Ahsan
'There is no place in the world I feel more safe than in Pakistan,' says Shaniera Akram
'If the situation was better, I would be working on it,' says Adnan Shah Tipu
Katrina Kaif wears checkered robe for the camera
Ananya Panday receives horrible treatment at ' Star Vs Food'
Aamina Sheikh and husband Omar Farooqui welcome baby boy Issa
Muneeb Butt: ‘My childhood friends know that I have a fair complexion since childhood’
LSA 2021: Faisal Quraishi is nominated in the Best Actor category for Geo Entertainment's drama serial Muqaddar
'I have a whole patch of purples and reds on my skin,' says Kubra Khan