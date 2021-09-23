Sarah Jessica Parker says she’s 'not ready' to publicly mourn ‘SATC’ co-star Willie Garson

Sarah Jessica Parker heartbreakingly says she's 'not ready' to mourn the loss of beloved co-star Willie Garson
The Sex and the City famed star Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch in the hit US drama, passed away on Tuesday, the age of 57.
Willie’s sad demise has left the SATC fans heartbroken. Several stars have shared social media tributes to Garson, including Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall and Mario Cantone.
Tributes from his co-stars flooded in, including one from Chris North, who shared a sweet snapshot of the late star with leading actress Sarah Jessica Parker on the HBO series' set.
In a heartfelt message on the actor's demise, Parker, who play the iconic character of Carrie Bradshaw on the hit TV show, commented on North's tribute to Willie and wrote, I'm not ready yet."
North shared an adorable snap of Garson's character from the show along with Parker. He wrote, "Willie" along with a heart and a heartbreak emoticon.
Responding to her and Garson's still, she wrote a comment indicating her pain as she said, "Thank you dearest, Chris. I'm not ready yet. Xxx."
Meanwhile, Garson's son Nathen wrote a soul-shattering post remembering his father.
He said, "I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You'll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I'm glad you can be at peace now."
Garson, famous for his work in Sex and the City and White Collar, died on Wednesday aged 57.
Sarah Jessica Parker seems to having a hard time addressing Willie Garson's death
