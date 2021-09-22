Ariana Grande reveals she has breached all clauses of 'The Voice' contract

The superstar got candid and shared she has already broken all the rules of the show's contract
Ariana Grande spilled the beans on her journey as one of the judges on the 21st season of reality show The Voice.
The superstar got candid and shared she has already broken all the rules of the show's contract.
Appearing on Kelly Clarkson's show The Kelly Clarkson Show, Grande revealed, "I just love seeing the talent that’s on the show and getting to know these artists and work with them,” she said.
“It’s just like a really special experience to be able to share some of what we’ve learned and been able to do in our lives with these artists that are just wanting to do the same thing.
"It’s a really special opportunity to be able to share that with people. To be in that position is really interesting," Grande added, “I’m obsessed with my team. I talk to them all the time.”
She went on to admit, “I’ve broken every rule in my contract. I talk to them all, all the time. I’m like, DMing them. They’re like, ‘You’re not supposed to do that.’ And I’m like, ‘Sorry.’”
Clarkson also said Grande is always “sending stuff to the hotel” for Team Ariana, which might seem like another contractual breach, but it just shows how she is in real life.
When Eugenie tied the knot to husband Jack Brooksbank, the Duke was there to attend the magical evening
Netflix said it had bought The Roald Dahl Story Company the family firm which owns the late British author's copyright
The pop icon took to Instagram to share that her boys have grown up really fast
COVID-induced production delays were seen globally, which in turn were affecting supply of new content
McCarthy said Meghan's face lit up when Harry entered the room during her 40x40 birthday campaign
BTS talk about COVID-19 and sustainability
Disney "has had a long history of having very symbiotic and cooperative deals," said the CEO after Scarlett...
Celebrations will be held in the UK throughout 2022, with a special weekend of events in June.
Penning an emotional essay for the 'Washington Post' op-ed, Thurman said she had an abortion in her 'late teens'
More than half of the winners picked up their first Ivor at the ceremony, including La Havas
Prince Harry shared his memories of witnessing the “incredible bond” between the Queen and Prince Philip
Daniel Craig, the former on-screen James Bond said there were better parts for women to play
Angelina Jolie's accusations come in light of Brad Pitt’s attorney’s launching a bid to overturn a decision to...
Netflix already has a licensing agreement with The Roald Dahl Story Company from 2018 to create animated series based...
Willie Garson, real-life best friend of Sarah Jessica Parker, was known for his roles in And Just Like That, White...
Prince Harry and Meghan will appear in Central Park’s Great Lawn, along with many other world leaders
Bella Hadid sends temperatures soaring as she showcases her supermodel figure in skimpy athleisure
After decades of delays, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opens to the public next week