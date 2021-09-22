Ariana Grande reveals she has breached all clauses of 'The Voice' contract The superstar got candid and shared she has already broken all the rules of the show's contract

Ariana Grande spilled the beans on her journey as one of the judges on the 21st season of reality show The Voice.



The superstar got candid and shared she has already broken all the rules of the show's contract.

Appearing on Kelly Clarkson's show The Kelly Clarkson Show, Grande revealed, "I just love seeing the talent that’s on the show and getting to know these artists and work with them,” she said.

“It’s just like a really special experience to be able to share some of what we’ve learned and been able to do in our lives with these artists that are just wanting to do the same thing.

"It’s a really special opportunity to be able to share that with people. To be in that position is really interesting," Grande added, “I’m obsessed with my team. I talk to them all the time.”

She went on to admit, “I’ve broken every rule in my contract. I talk to them all, all the time. I’m like, DMing them. They’re like, ‘You’re not supposed to do that.’ And I’m like, ‘Sorry.’”

Clarkson also said Grande is always “sending stuff to the hotel” for Team Ariana, which might seem like another contractual breach, but it just shows how she is in real life.