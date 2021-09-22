Kareena Kapoor reveals a promise she made to herself on 41st birthday

Kareena Kapoor said “Keep the fire burning… birthday promise to myself” followed by a heart emoticon
Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor on Wednesday shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan from the Maldives.
The Laal Singh Chaddha actor turned to Instagram and shared the adorable family photo with a sweet promise to herself.
In the photo, a silhouette, Kareena can be seen walking on the beach with Saif and sons alongside the flaming words “happy birthday”.
The mother-of-two also revealed her birthday promise to herself in the caption of the picture.
She wrote “Keep the fire burning… birthday promise to myself” followed by a heart emoticon.
Kareena celebrated her 41st birthday on Tuesday, September 21.
She also took to the Facebook-owned app and extended gratitude to the fans for their love and sweet birthday wishes.
'I have a whole patch of purples and reds on my skin,' says Kubra Khan
Aiman Khan shares rare photo on Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's birthday
Mahira Khan and Atif Aslam are coming together after 10 years for the latter’s music video 'Ajnabi'.
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram got married on September 10, 2021
Bipasha Basu's debut film 'Ajnabee' clocks 20 years
LSA 2021: Hiba Bukhari quizzes her fans on what the name of her debut drama is
Sidharth Malhotra: ‘This is the first time I am playing a spy agent but it is not a James Bond character’
'Head to @irfanjunejo's channel to wander into his cinematic universe,' wrote YouTube over the weekend
Raj Kundra was released from jail on Tuesday morning
The couple has named their baby boy Issa
Amitabh Bachchan shares video of Navya Naveli Nanda playing piano, reveals she fixes all his ‘mobile, computer...
'Pakistan is a sovereign land, people are wearing every type of dresses here,' says Veena Malik
Ayeza Khan had said ‘Amongst so many of my favourite actresses, Sridevi has and will always be on the top."
'Mahira and Saba jee are my seniors,' says Muneeb Butt
Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' along with superstar Aamir Khan.
Armeena Khan’s first short film ‘Snapshot’ has been selected by two international film festivals
Wasim Akram expressed anger and disappointment after New Zealand's sudden pull out of Pakistan tour
Sonu Sood finances under scrutiny for tax evasion