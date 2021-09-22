Kareena Kapoor reveals a promise she made to herself on 41st birthday Kareena Kapoor said “Keep the fire burning… birthday promise to myself” followed by a heart emoticon

By Web Desk

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor on Wednesday shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan from the Maldives.



The Laal Singh Chaddha actor turned to Instagram and shared the adorable family photo with a sweet promise to herself.

In the photo, a silhouette, Kareena can be seen walking on the beach with Saif and sons alongside the flaming words “happy birthday”.

The mother-of-two also revealed her birthday promise to herself in the caption of the picture.



Kareena celebrated her 41st birthday on Tuesday, September 21.



She also took to the Facebook-owned app and extended gratitude to the fans for their love and sweet birthday wishes.



