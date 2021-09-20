Kim Kardashian gifts $25,000 purse to BFF on her birthday

Kim Kardashian likes to go all out for her friends on their special day
Kim Kardashian like to go all out with her friends and this was made apparent by her latest move.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians founder treated her special friend and ex-assistant Stephanie Shepherd to a treat on her 32nd birthday.
The reality TV star splashed out on a pricey Hermès Kelly bag, which is said to cost $25000, and the lucky receiver took to her Instagram Stories to thank her saying “Oh and this happened @kimkardashian,” alongside a video of herself opening the designer gift.
“This is so crazy,” she screamed as she saw the purse.
"Don’t cry," Kim answered, giving her pal a hug.
It seems that Kim was very thoughtful as Stephanie said that she had her eye on the coveted design for a while, as she told her friends, "Oh my god I was going to buy a knockoff."
"Your loyalty and generosity for your friends and family is unmatched," she wrote in another Story, tagging Kim.
