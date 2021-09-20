Pakistan is one of the safest places in the world to play cricket today: Wasim Akram Wasim Akram expressed anger and disappointment after New Zealand's sudden pull out of Pakistan tour

By Web Desk

New Zealand cricket team on Friday called off Pakistan tour just minutes before first ODI due to security threats. The announcement sent shockwaves across the country and even former cricket captain Wasim Akram took to Twitter to express his disappointment.

Pakistani cricket commentator tweeted, “Extremely disappointed in NZ choice to abandon the #PAKvNZ tour. Pakistan has proven that our security measures for international games is of the highest order, making Pakistan one of the safest places in the world to play cricket today. I feel we are not hearing the whole story.”

In another tweet, Akram wrote, “I think the world underestimates how powerful our security forces are. Cricket is more than a sport to us and we will do everything in our power to prevent cricket being taken from us again. The world needs to give us a chance to prove that!”



