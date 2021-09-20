Kareena Kapoor shares adorable photo streak from Maldives vacay: check out A peek into many moods of Kareena Kapoor Khan and 'forever mood' of baby Jeh

By Web Desk

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is truly enjoying her vacation time of the year as she has been holidaying with her family in the awesome country of islands, Maldives.

Being an avid social media user, the glamorous star of B Town, Kareena has been treating her fans with some adorable pictures from her vacation.

Keeping a track of what the actress is up to, Bebo has made sure to share every beautiful moment from her holiday with her millions of fans and followers.

On Monday, the Veere Di Wedding starlet took to Instagram Stories and dropped several photos that depicted her moods. Sharing selfies, Kareena captioned it, "Mood 1" and "Mood 2".

However, it was baby Jeh’s super adorable photo that grabbed massive attention. Tagging it as "Forever mood", Kareena second son, named Jehangir aka Jeh can be seen sitting in his chair with a cute little bib around his neck and playing with his toys.

Kareena and husband Saif Ali Khan along with sons Taimur, Jeh and their nannies left Mumbai last week for the tropical island vacations.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Good Newwz actress recently got back on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha. The actress will be seen with Aamir Khan in the upcoming film.

Saif, on the other hand, was last seen in Bhoot Police, which is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar. He will also be seen in Adipurush and Hindi remake of Tamil film Vikram Vedha.