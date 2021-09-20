Prince Andrew to come out of hiding for pregnant daughter Princess Beatrice

Prince Andrew will emerge from his hole and rush towards his pregnant daughter Princess Beatrice

Prince Andrew might finally step into the public to see his daughter Princess Beatrice at the hospital.

According to a report by the UK Sun, the Duke of York will emerge from his hole and rush towards his pregnant daughter amidst the sexual assault lawsuit against him.

The disgraced royal family member is currently staying at Queen Elizabeth II’s Scottish estate, Balmoral, to escape being served legal papers in the sexual assault case.

An insider shared that Prince Andrew would want to visit his daughter, even though she has her husband Prince Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi by his side.

“Prince Andrew obviously hasn’t wanted to leave Balmoral when lawyers are still trying to serve the lawsuit papers but his daughter comes first and he will want to be there for her,” shared the source.

“He could end up staying on the estate and waiting for Beatrice to come to him once she’s given birth. But I’m sure he will want to go to her,” they added.