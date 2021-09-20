Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor celebrate Mahesh Bhatt’s 73rd birthday

Alia Bhatt wrote “73 years young! Happy birthday papa”
Bollywood starlet Alia Bhatt celebrated 73rd birthday of her father Mahesh Bhatt with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.
The Gully Boy actor turned to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the dad’s birthday party.
Sharing the adorable photos, Alia wrote “73 years young! Happy birthday papa” followed by a heart and sun emoticons.
In one of the pictures, Alia and her beau Ranbir Kapoor can be seen with Mahesh and Pooja Bhatt.
The lovebirds twin in black as they came for Bhatt’s birthday celebrations.
The stunning pictures have won the hearts of the fans on social media and the endearing post has received love from the fans.
Fans and fellow B-town stars also extended love and sweet wishes to the filmmaker on his 73rd birthday after Alia posted the pictures.
