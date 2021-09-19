Gwen Stefani showcases gratitude towards Blake Shelton for ‘letting me ride your coattails’

Lyricist and singer Gwen Stefani recently shared a heartfelt collection of words for Black Shelton, in gratitude for him “letting me ride your coattails” into true country music at his Nashville Show.
For those unaware, Blake and Gwen headlined Music City’s Bridgestone Arena performance on September 9th alongside an exclusive group of producers, publishers and songwriters.
At the event, Gwen got the chance to sing two duets with her husband Shelton, Nobody But You and Happy Anywhere.
The show marks Shelton’s 27th and 28th no. 1 country hits, and Stefani’s 1st and 2nd.
After the event was wrapped up, Gwen wore her heart on her sleeve while on stage at Nashville and admitted, “Blake Shelton, thank you for letting me ride your coat tails all this time.”
“I truly am a fish out of water. I'm from Orange County, but I'm wearing cowboy boots for this. I am such a fan of songwriting and writers. When Blake asked me to be on 'Happy Anywhere,' I cried because I was so excited about it.”
“The song is so 'our song' and we're so in love and it really is the perfect way to describe us. When I heard 'Nobody But You' I was so blown away by the song I was jealous that I wasn't on it.”
Prince William highlights Prince Philip’s biggest quip in a new documentary
An expert weighed in on Prince Philip’s one major royal skill that Prince Harry loves
Prince William, Kate Middleton looking to ‘strike back’ against Sussex popularity contest
Angelina Jolie has crossed 10 million followers
Prince Andrew is currently at risk of facing a large £360k legal bill because of his abuse lawsuit in the US
Prince William, Kate Middleton have decided to hold off on plans for baby no. 4 in order to help the Queen
Sam Asghari’s ex reacts to his and Britney Spears’ engagement in a candid admission
G-Eazy unveils a brand new track titled ‘Breakdown’ alongside Demi Lovato
The rapper last month release an album named after his late mother Donda West
Jana Kramer gets candid about the real reason she has no interest in remaining open for future partners
Katheryn Winnick aka Viking Lagertha attending Emmy Awards ceremony
Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett release romantic ‘Love for Sale’ music video performance
Liam Payne, Maya Henry attend London Fashion Week
Dwayne Johnson’s daughter Tia shocks fans with her hilarious reaction to ‘Black Adam’
'I feel like an outsider, I never felt accepted by Hollywood,' says Jennifer Lopez
Paulin, holder of several world records, performed the feat to celebrate France´s annual Heritage Day
Phoebe Dynevor has shot to fame after her role as Daphne Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series, Bridgerton
Hailey Baldwin said she also feels extremely fortunate to be with Justin Bieber