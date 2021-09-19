Gwen Stefani showcases gratitude towards Blake Shelton for ‘letting me ride your coattails’

Lyricist and singer Gwen Stefani recently shared a heartfelt collection of words for Black Shelton, in gratitude for him “letting me ride your coattails” into true country music at his Nashville Show.

For those unaware, Blake and Gwen headlined Music City’s Bridgestone Arena performance on September 9th alongside an exclusive group of producers, publishers and songwriters.

At the event, Gwen got the chance to sing two duets with her husband Shelton, Nobody But You and Happy Anywhere.

The show marks Shelton’s 27th and 28th no. 1 country hits, and Stefani’s 1st and 2nd.

After the event was wrapped up, Gwen wore her heart on her sleeve while on stage at Nashville and admitted, “Blake Shelton, thank you for letting me ride your coat tails all this time.”

“I truly am a fish out of water. I'm from Orange County, but I'm wearing cowboy boots for this. I am such a fan of songwriting and writers. When Blake asked me to be on 'Happy Anywhere,' I cried because I was so excited about it.”

“The song is so 'our song' and we're so in love and it really is the perfect way to describe us. When I heard 'Nobody But You' I was so blown away by the song I was jealous that I wasn't on it.”







