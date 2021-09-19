Esra Bilgic announces release date of her new drama serial ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan has announced the release date of her new drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar.
Taking to Instagram, Esra, who portrays the lead role of Halime Sultan in Dirilis: Ertugrul, shared her stunning BTS photos from the sets of Kanunsuz Topraklar and announced its release date.
The actress captioned the photos in Turkish language which reads: “Kanunsuz Topraklar on Wednesday, September 29.”
Fans showered love on Esra after she posted her dazzling BTS pictures.
The Kanunsuz Topraklar official Instagram handle also shared its release date.
Earlier, sharing the second trailer of her upcoming drama, the actress had revealed that it will premiere soon.
She had posted the trailer and wrote the caption in Turkish which reads: “Zonguldak, 1939. Kanunsuz Topraklar coming soon” followed by a heart emoji.
