Katrina Kaif, Bill Gates look-alike pictures from Minal Khans wedding go viral

After a week of Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's wedding, netizens have spotted celebrity look-alikes from the wedding photos of the couple.
Fans are in splits after the online entertainment portal Galaxy Lollywood shared a meme comparing actor Areeba Habib to Katrina Kaif and another man to Bill Gates in the snaps.
Newly wedded bride Minal Khan also endorsed the photos, sharing them on her Instagram Story on Thursday.
Minal and Ahsan tied the knot on September 10. The duo was joined by friends and family on the auspicious occasion.
