Prince William drops announcement for upcoming release of 'Earthshot' book

Prince William has officially announced plans to move forward with the release of his own book, Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet.



The prince announced the news on his Instagram page with a video of him alongside a type and a caption that read, "In my introduction to Earthshot: How to Save our Planet, the authoritative book of The @EarthshotPrize"

The motivation and intention behind the creation of the book is "To share the early conversations in 2018 that led to the Prize’s creation and the simple equation that captures my theory behind Earthshot::Urgency + Optimism = Action."

Check it out below:

The book will release on September 30th in Britain and on October 5th around the rest of the world. Its announcement has also gained tremendous traction and is already causing a frenzy among many royal fans.

According to a report by News. Now, the book is "the most prestigious environment prize in history," and has already been promoted as "the decade's biggest environmental title" by its publisher John Murray.



