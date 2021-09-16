Katrina Kaif relishes nature in new snap: See Photos

Katrina Kaif is shooting in Austria for Tiger 3

Indian actor Katrina Kaif is taking time off from work, enjoying nature in a park.

Turning to her Instagram, Katrina Kaif marked Thursday with a series of adorable photos from her ongoing trip abroad.

Katrina slipped into a grey hoodie paired with blue jeans. The diva also let her tresses flow in the air as she twirled around in a park.

Katrina, who is currently shooting for Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan, started with working for a spell in Russia. The team later landed in Turkey before shooting in Austria.

