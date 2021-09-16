







Jacqueline Fernandez summoned in money laundering case: details inside





Jacqueline Fernandez was summoned by ED (Enforcement Directorate) again on September 25 in the Sukesh case as she was being investigated as a beneficiary of money laundering.

Jacqueline was questioned for 6 hours in August as a witness to the crime of laundering money to ensure whether or not she was an innocent accomplice to the happening.

As per sources like News18, apart from Jacqueline other celebrities might be asked to appear before ED Delhi to tell their version of the story.

Jacqueline’s statement will be recorded under Section 50 of the PMLA.

For those unaware, Jacqueline was spoofed by a conman Sukesh from Tihar jail who hid his identity while chatting with her.

Sukesh randomly started sending extravagant gifts to Jacqueline like flowers and chocolates.

On the other hand, Jacqueline has been occupied with the promotion of her film Bhoot Police as she shared a Youtube video showcasing her private jet and detox diet as she headed to Dalhousie.