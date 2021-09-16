Octavia Spencer says she reached out to Britney Spears after viral prenup joke

Octavia Spencer, who urged Britney Spears to get Sam Asghari sign a prenup before their wedding, said she apologised to the pop icon recently.
The Oscar-winning actress addressed the matter in a post on Instagram wherein she wrote, "Y'all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke."
"My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain. I've reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of," she added.
Spencer went on to add, "Britney's fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she's found happiness. We're thrilled for her. So let's show them love. #nonegativity."
Her post even got noticed by Asghari who commented, "You are very kind to clarify but i have no hard feelings whatsoever. Jokes and misconceptions come with the territory."
Britney Spears announced she is engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari after five years of dating, in a post on Sunday.
