Prince Andrew case: Virginia Giuffre asks UK court to take action under the Hague Service Convention

Prince Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth, is facing allegations of sexual assault

The lawyers for Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her, have approached the UK's High Court against Prince Andrew.

According to the local media, the High Court has accepted a request to notify Prince Andrew about Giuffre’s civil case.

The legal team of Giuffre had asked the court to take action under the Hague Service Convention, the Convention on the Service Abroad of Judicial and Extrajudicial Documents in Civil or Commercial Matters.

According to some experts, the move by the high court means that the Duke will officially be getting served.

On Monday, A U.S.-based lawyer for Prince Andrew forcefully rejected claims in a civil lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre who accused the prince of sexually assaulting her when she was 17, and challenged whether the case could even be brought.

At a hearing in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, the prince's lawyer Andrew Brettler also said the plaintiff Virginia Giuffre appeared to have in 2009 signed away her right to sue Queen Elizabeth's second son in resolving a separate lawsuit.

