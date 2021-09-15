Prince Andrew case: Virginia Giuffre asks UK court to take action under the Hague Service Convention

The lawyers for Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her, have approached the UK's High Court against Prince Andrew.
According to the local media, the High Court has accepted a request to notify Prince Andrew about Giuffre’s civil case.
The legal team of Giuffre had asked the court to take action under the Hague Service Convention, the Convention on the Service Abroad of Judicial and Extrajudicial Documents in Civil or Commercial Matters.
According to some experts, the move by the high court means that the Duke will officially be getting served.
On Monday, A U.S.-based lawyer for Prince Andrew forcefully rejected claims in a civil lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre who accused the prince of sexually assaulting her when she was 17, and challenged whether the case could even be brought.
At a hearing in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, the prince's lawyer Andrew Brettler also said the plaintiff Virginia Giuffre appeared to have in 2009 signed away her right to sue Queen Elizabeth's second son in resolving a separate lawsuit.
The model alleges that she was fired after she gained half an inch on her waist
Selena Gomez flaunts her new helix piercing
Elton John said he will still perform on September 25 as part of the mammoth series of Global Citizen gigs happening...
'The Activist' shifting to documentary special at CBS amid backlash to competition format
Expert says over the next 12 months, the Cambridges will be very much about supporting the queen
Dilip Kumar’s Twitter handle to be deactivated with Saira Banu’s consent, shares family friend