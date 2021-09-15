Kim Kardashian explains why she opted for fully-covered look for the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian turned heads when she turned up at the Met Gala in an all-black ensemble which covered her face

Kim Kardashian gave fans some much needed clarity and a lesson to trolls over her her widely-talked Met Gala look.

The reality TV star turned heads when showed up at the grand event donning an all-black Balenciaga ensemble which covered her body including her face.

The bold look featured a T-shirt, T-shirt dress, leggings, boots, a dramatic train as well as a face covering.

Many thought that the dramatic look was not only unconventional but also did not follow the theme laid down by the organisers of the prestigious event.

Following the revelation of her look, social began to flood with memes about her looking like a "dementor" among other things.

The Skims founder then took to Instagram to share a slew of photos of the outfit and behind-the-scenes snaps with her glam team and defended her dress choice.

With reference to the Met Gala's theme of "American independence", she captioned the post: "What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!"