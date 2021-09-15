Prince Harry gearing up for ‘tense meeting’ with Prince Charles: report

Prince Harry is reportedly gearing up for a rather ‘tense’ meeting alongside Prince Charles.
This claim has been made by royal expert Nick Bullen and during his interview with Us Weekly, he referenced Prince Charles’ growing desire to mend relationships with Prince Harry as well as their upcoming meeting.
He was also quoted telling the outlet, “I think Prince Charles really wants to meet his granddaughter. “Prince Charles is incredibly sad about everything that’s gone on. So the family will want to meet each other.”
“The Jubilee is a perfect opportunity for that because if Harry and Meghan do come back… because they have to be seen supporting Queen Elizabeth II. It’s a great moment for everyone to be together.”
Before concluding he went on to say, “And everyone’s going to have to play nicely and behave well because it’s the Queen’s moment.”
