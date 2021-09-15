Why Nicki Minaj, UK PM Borris Johnson feuded over Covid-19 vaccine

Borris Johnson went on to call Nicki Minaj one of the "rudest little madams" that he has ever met

Nicki Minaj and England Prime Minister Borris Johnson don't seem to see eye when it comes to the Covid-19 vaccine.

This was made apparent when when the rapper wrote a tweet that she was not going to get the Covid-19 jab unless and until she was absolutely sure after looking into other people's experiences.

In the tweet she claimed that her cousin became impotent after he got the vaccine, something which is not listed as a side effect of the shot.

She further expressed concern for Drake saying that she feared that he contracted the virus despite being vaccinated.

Her words did not fall on to deaf ears as Borris clapped back at Nicki’s claims in a coronavirus briefing.

"I’m not as familiar with the works of Nicki Minaj as I probably should be. but I am familiar with the work of [Dr] Nikki Kanani, who is a superstar GP of Bexley who will tell you that vaccines are wonderful and everybody should get them, so I would prefer to listen to her," he said.

It didn't end there as he later took to Twitter and called the rapper one of the "rudest little madams" that he has ever met, which Nicki then sarcastically responded to.



