 
Monday September 13, 2021
Full Winner List for 2021 VMA’s

The complete list of 2021 winners has officially been announced

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 13, 2021
The complete winner’s list for the 2021 Video Music Awards (VMA’s) has officially been released and the internet is in a frenzy over the night’s collection of wins, losses and performances.

While the top prize of the night went to Lil Nas X, there are a number of musicians who scored big as well, and they include;


Video of the Year:

  • Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
  • DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar” (starring Justin Bieber)
  • Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
  • Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
  • Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” -- Winner
  • The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”



Artist of the Year:

  • Ariana Grande
  • Doja Cat
  • Justin Bieber -- Winner
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Taylor Swift


Song of the Year:

  • 24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior – “Mood”
  • Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
  • BTS – “Dynamite”
  • Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
  • Dua Lipa – “Levitating”
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License” -- Winner


Best Pop Song:

  • Ariana Grande – “Positions”
  • Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am”
  • BTS – “Butter”
  • Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”
  • Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” -- Winner
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “Good 4 U”
  • Shawn Mendes – “Wonder”
  • Taylor Swift – “Willow”


Best K-POP Song:

  • (G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi”
  • BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream”
  • BTS – “Butter” -- Winner
  • Monsta X – “Gambler”
  • SEVENTEEN – “Ready to love”
  • TWICE – “Alcohol-Free”


Best Collaboration:

  • 24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior – “Mood”
  • Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
  • Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More” -- Winner
  • Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
  • Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”
  • Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”


Group of the Year:

  • Blackpink
  • BTS -- Winner
  • CNCO
  • Foo Fighters
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Maroon 5
  • Silk Sonic
  • Twenty One Pilots


Best HIP-HOP:

  • Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
  • Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
  • Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (remix)”
  • Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum”
  • Polo G – “RAPSTAR”
  • Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “Franchise” -- Winner

