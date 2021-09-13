Full Winner List for 2021 VMA’s

The complete winner’s list for the 2021 Video Music Awards (VMA’s) has officially been released and the internet is in a frenzy over the night’s collection of wins, losses and performances.
While the top prize of the night went to Lil Nas X, there are a number of musicians who scored big as well, and they include;
Video of the Year:
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar” (starring Justin Bieber)
- Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
- Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
- Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” -- Winner
- The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”
Artist of the Year:
- Ariana Grande
- Doja Cat
- Justin Bieber -- Winner
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
Song of the Year:
- 24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior – “Mood”
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
- BTS – “Dynamite”
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
- Dua Lipa – “Levitating”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License” -- Winner
Best Pop Song:
- Ariana Grande – “Positions”
- Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am”
- BTS – “Butter”
- Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” -- Winner
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Good 4 U”
- Shawn Mendes – “Wonder”
- Taylor Swift – “Willow”
Best K-POP Song:
- (G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi”
- BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream”
- BTS – “Butter” -- Winner
- Monsta X – “Gambler”
- SEVENTEEN – “Ready to love”
- TWICE – “Alcohol-Free”
Best Collaboration:
- 24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior – “Mood”
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
- Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More” -- Winner
- Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”
- Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”
Group of the Year:
- Blackpink
- BTS -- Winner
- CNCO
- Foo Fighters
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
- Silk Sonic
- Twenty One Pilots
Best HIP-HOP:
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
- Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
- Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (remix)”
- Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum”
- Polo G – “RAPSTAR”
- Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “Franchise” -- Winner