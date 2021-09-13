Full Winner List for 2021 VMA’s

The complete winner’s list for the 2021 Video Music Awards (VMA’s) has officially been released and the internet is in a frenzy over the night’s collection of wins, losses and performances.

While the top prize of the night went to Lil Nas X, there are a number of musicians who scored big as well, and they include;





Video of the Year:

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar” (starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” -- Winner

The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”









Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber -- Winner

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift





Song of the Year:

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior – “Mood”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

BTS – “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Dua Lipa – “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License” -- Winner





Best Pop Song:

Ariana Grande – “Positions”

Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am”

BTS – “Butter”

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” -- Winner

Olivia Rodrigo – “Good 4 U”

Shawn Mendes – “Wonder”

Taylor Swift – “Willow”





Best K-POP Song:

(G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi”

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream”

BTS – “Butter” -- Winner

Monsta X – “Gambler”

SEVENTEEN – “Ready to love”

TWICE – “Alcohol-Free”





Best Collaboration:

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior – “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More” -- Winner

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”





Group of the Year:

Blackpink

BTS -- Winner

CNCO

Foo Fighters

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic

Twenty One Pilots





Best HIP-HOP: